MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – Medina police officers will be recognized this week after helping deliver a healthy baby girl.

The Medina Township Police Department posted to their Facebook page Monday about Officer Gnezda, “taking on the unexpected role of a midwife and delivering a beautiful baby girl” on Nov. 30.

According to the post, Officer Miltner and Officer Harrenton also supported Gnezda with the birth of the baby girl.

“All our officers did an outstanding job assisting the incredible mom and dad, and a special shoutout to LST, who arrived just minutes after the baby girl made her grand entrance. The latest updates assure us that both mom and baby are doing fantastic!” the Facebook post said.

According to a statement from Medina Township Police Department Lieutenant Todd Zieja, all three officers will be recognized on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the trustee meeting in Medina.

“Ofc. Gnezda, showing unparalleled dedication, jumped right in and guided Mom through the delivery process without hesitation. 🚓💙 This is the true essence of our job and marks a once-in-a-career opportunity! Let’s celebrate the extraordinary moments that make us proud to serve our community. 👮‍♂️👶 Way to go, team!” the Facebook post said.