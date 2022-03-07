The surprising reason why your Friday fish fry prices are rising

(WJW) — With fish fry season in full swing, there are plenty of opportunities in Northeast Ohio to get your hands on the Lenten favorite.

If you noticed you’re paying more for your Friday fish dinner, you’re not alone.

St. Joseph Parish in Avon Lake says they’re charging $2 more this year due to the rise in wholesale prices of Lake Erie perch – from $16 up to $18 per meal for the fundraiser.

In spite of that, the church says everyone was very receptive of the price change. They say they even got a larger turnout than they expected.

LaVera party center in Willoughby Hills says their fish fry dinner is up about $3 this year, now at $15, but they are still able to include three pieces of fish per meal. Online orders have to be place by noon on Thursday and can be picked up on Friday between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

But there’s a surprising reason behind the price hike that has more to do with natural life cycles in Lake Erie and less to do with supply chain issues during the pandemic or high gas prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A local fishery says the main factor in the rising wholesale prices of fish is because the population of perch has been down – for 2-3 years actually.

Port Clinton Fish Company says the population of perch is down because the population of walleye is up. That’s bad news for perch because walleye like to eat perch for dinner – but so do many Northeast Ohioans, especially on Fridays during lent.

The company says the Ohio Division of Wildlife cut their quota for the amount of perch they are allowed to catch each year. Pair that with the lack of perch actually swimming around in the lake, and they can’t even keep up with that lower quota.

Thankfully, the company says this cycle won’t last and Lake Erie perch will once again be abundant in years to come.