OHIO (WJW) – A safety corridor was launched on an Ohio highway to try and reduce speed and distracted driving-related crashes.

U.S. Route 20 in Sandusky County, between the Wood County and Seneca County lines, is designated as a safety corridor through October 2024, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In the safety corridor, drivers will see more troopers and new signs in the area.

According to OSHP, U.S. 20 in Sandusky County saw 152 speed-related crashes from 2018 through 2022. Those crashes resulted in two fatalities and 157 injuries.

According to the release, 61 of those crashes were distracted driving-related and resulted in 26 injuries

“The purpose of establishing this safety corridor is to bring further awareness and education to the problem of speeding and distracted driving,” said Lieutenant Angel R. Burgos, Fremont Post commander. “Crashes involving speeding and distracted driving are preventable. Choosing to drive above the speed limit or driving distracted could result in the loss of your life or the person next to you on the roadway.”

According to OSHP, driving distractions can be visual: taking eyes off the road, manual: taking hands off the wheel, or cognitive: taking the mind off driving.

According to the release, texting while driving is an example of all three types of distraction.

“Safety corridor signage has been erected in the corridor to remind motorists to eliminate distractions behind the wheel and to encourage motorists to obey the speed limit,” said Pat McColley, ODOT District 2 deputy director. “Similar safety corridors have been established across the state and have been found to be effective.”

With Ohio’s new distracted driving law that went into effect on April 4, officers have the right to pull over drivers who are using an electronic device. Starting in early October, officers will have the right to issue citations to those using their cell phones while driving.

Some exceptions do exist, and emergency calls will be permitted in all circumstances, according to OSHP.

OSHP asks that anyone who sees dangerous, impaired drivers or drug activity call #677