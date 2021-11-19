‘The Simpsons’ showrunner describes how he’d want the series to end

It’s far from the first time “The Simpsons” has been our Magic 8 ball.

(WJW) — “The Simpsons” showrunner shared in a recent interview how he imagines the show’s eventual season finale will play out.

Al Jean described his vision in an interview with RadioTimes.com earlier this week.

He told the website that if he had to end the sitcom, he’d go back to the beginning of the show for the finale.

He said the characters would go back to the Christmas pageant that happened in the very first episode of the show, making the series “a continuous loop.”

“The Simpsons” recently just hit 700 episodes. Jean said he hopes to make it to at least 1,000 episodes.