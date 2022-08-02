WESTLAKE, OHIO (WJW) – Gov. Mike DeWine announced nearly $47 million is being given to school districts across the state to make security enhancements.

“My goal is to make sure that no matter where a child goes to school in the state of Ohio, we are giving them the resources,” said DeWine.

Funding can go toward security upgrades including the installation of cameras, door locks and public address systems in 81 counties including several in Northeast Ohio.

According to the governor’s office, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will receive more than $1.6 million to make security enhancements at 34 schools. Akron Public Schools will get $650,000 to use at 13 schools. The Canton City School District will receive $15,000 for three school buildings.

Several suburban and rural school districts are also listed to get security enhancement funding. Westlake City Schools will receive $58,000 to use at three schools.

“No plan is perfect, we want to make sure we realize where our vulnerabilities are and then correct them,” said Dave Kocevar, Director Business Affairs at Westlake City Schools.

Westlake police held active shooter training Tuesday. The simulation perhaps more significant following the Uvalde school shooting where the stunning delay in response by officers is the subject of scrutiny and investigation.

“They’re going to go in immediately,” said Westlake Police Captain Jerry Vogel. “They’re not going to wait around for command decisions or anything like that, they’re going to go in and stop the killing.”

Strongsville Police are also making adjustments to its school security efforts. Lieutenant Michael Campbell said the said two school resource officers will permanently be assigned to the middle and high school building this upcoming school year, a change since the pandemic began.

The Strongsville City School District did not provide information about enhancements happening at the district. The district is listed to receive $289,000 for six school buildings.

The grant program is possible due to support from the American Rescue Plan Act.