** Watch prior coverage of current Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon’s impending departure in the player above. **

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District wants the community to help pick the the district’s new leader.

Eric Gordon, appointed CEO of the district in 2011, plans to leave at the end of the school year, FOX 8 previously reported.

The district’s national search for a new CEO will include a survey set to launch next week on the district’s website, interviews with an advisory firm assisting in the search, focus groups and in-person and virtual community meetings planned across the city, according to a Thursday news release.

Comments, questions and suggestions can be emailed to CEOsearch@ClevelandMetroSchools.org.

“The Board of Education values the community’s input, as we begin a process that will be both robust and interactive,” Anne Bingham, school board chairperson, is quoted in the release. “Your participation is crucial for gathering insights and feedback.”

The survey will remain open from Thursday, Jan. 12, to Tuesday, Jan. 31, on the district’s website, and will be posted in multiple languages.

Three meetings are scheduled across the city, each from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.:

Meals, child care and sign language and simultaneous languages translators will be provided at each location, according to the website. The Max S. Hayes site includes a Spanish breakout room.

Cleveland’s is the only school district in Ohio under mayoral control, and it has been since 1997, during former Mayor Michael White’s administration. That means Mayor Justin Bibb will ultimately pick the new CEO, based on recommendations from the school board’s advisory firm, Alma Advisory Group.

“Choosing a leader to build on CEO Gordon’s legacy is a tremendous responsibility and one we do not take lightly,” Mayor Bibb is quoted in the news release. “We are fully committed to engaging the community in this important work.”

Since state education report cards were first released in 2011, the district has ranked fifth among Ohio’s fastest-improving school districts and remains in the top 1% for graduation-rate growth, according to the release.

“Under Gordon’s leadership over the last 12 years, CMSD saw a 71.6% increase in enrollment in high-quality preschools across the district, and the District closed the achievement gap for African-American and Hispanic students, with increased graduation rates that outpaced their peers statewide,” it reads.