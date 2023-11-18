WEST VIRGINIA, (WOWK) — Northeast Ohio rocks! Metallica is challenging schools across the nation including Ohio to show off their marching bands’ performances of Metallica’s music.

As part of the “For Whom the Band Tolls!” Metallica marching band competition, the public can vote for their favorite performances from nominated marching bands at the high school and collegiate level. Winning bands will receive musical equipment for their school programs.

Competitors are divided into five separate categories with different prizes:

Collegiate: Division 1 ($75,000 in prizing) Collegiate: Division 2 and 3 ($40,000 in prizing) High School: ($15,000 in prizing per sub-division) Small (less than 75 band members)

Medium (between 75-124 band members)

Large (greater than 125 band members) Fan Favorite: Collegiate across all divisions ($10,000 in prizing) Fan Favorite: High school ($10,000 in prizes)

After five finalists are chosen at the high school and collegiate levels from states across the country, by a panel of judges, Metallica themselves will select the final prize winners for each category. The fan favorite categories are decided by fan vote.

Nominated schools from the Buckeye State include several marching bands from NE Ohio!

Ohio Schools

Allen East Local Schools (Harrod, OH)

Boardman High School (Youngstown, OH)

Buckeye Valley High School (Delaware, OH)

Dover High School (Dover, OH)

Hubbard High School (Hubbard, OH)

Jackson Center Local Schools (Jackson Center, OH)

Loudonville-Perrysville High School (Loudonville, OH)

McComb Local School (McComb, OH)

Normandy High School (Parma, OH)

North Ridgeville High School (North Ridgeville, OH)

Shaker Heights High School (Shaker Heights, OH)

South Range High School (Canfield, OH)

Sylvania Northview High School (Sylvania, OH)

Upper Arlington High School (Upper Arlington, OH)

Wadsworth High School (Wadsworth, OH)

West Branch High School (Beloit, OH)

To vote, visit the competition website and text the hashtag attached to the related school’s video to 833-609-0330. It is only one vote per category.

Winners will be announced the week of January 1, 2024.