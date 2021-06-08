‘The Sandlot’ star recreates moment from movie after his son is hit with a baseball

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — A star from “The Sandlot” recreated a scene from the famous movie after his son got his first black eye playing baseball.

Patrick Renna shared the video on TikTok and Instagram.

@patrickrenna

If you know you know 🥩 #storytime #baseballtiktok #fypシ

♬ original sound – Patrick Renna

He began the video with: “So Smalls, AKA, my four-year-old son Flynn, got his first black eye playing baseball, and I knew exactly what to do.”

Renna then pulls out a steak and slaps it on the giggling little boy’s eye, saying: “If you know, you know.”

Renna played catcher Hamilton in “The Sandlot.” But he’s referring to a scene starring Tom Guiry as Scott Smalls. In the scene, Smalls is hit in the face by a ball. His step-father, Bill, played by Denis Leary, then slaps a steak on his eye.

The movie was released in 1993.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral