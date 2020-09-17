‘The road to victory goes right through Ohio’: VP Mike Pence goes one-on-one with FOX 8

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Vice President Mike Pence went one-on-one with FOX 8’s Dave Nethers after speaking to hundreds of supporters at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

Touted as a “Workers for Trump” rally, Pence acknowledged that “the road to victory goes right through Ohio.” He insisted that his supporters vow “here and now” to never let Democratic challenger Joe Biden become President.

He also shared how every vote is important, and how he was encouraged by the reception in Ohio.

“The enthusiasm that I saw here today in Muskingum County convinces me that the people of Ohio are going to vote for four more years for Donald Trump,” Pence told Nethers.

“Before this pandemic struck we’d seen the economy create more than seven million jobs across the country — Ohio was literally booming. The energy industry in this state was booming. I think that the people of Ohio know that with four more years of President Donald Trump the best is yet to come for the Buckeye State and for America,” he added.

Pence, who is the chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, understands that the recovery from the economic shutdown is not yet complete. He told Fox 8 he is optimistic for a resolution between Democrats and Republicans over a second stimulus package.

The latest proposal was tabled by Democrats in Congress. President Trump is encouraging fellow Republicans to add more money to their proposal in order to get something passed.

“There are some encouraging signs in the last day, but my hope is that Congress will come to the table, set politics aside to get more support for American families. And then we can go take our case to the American people,” Pence said.

“I know that our negotiators were encouraged this morning with some of the contacts and discussions that are taking place, but really it’s going to come down to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer literally coming to the table and being able to focus on families and focus on businesses –particularly small businesses that continue to be impacted in this pandemic,” he added.

The Vice President also spoke enthusiastically about progress for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We believe if we are on track to have a vaccine by the end of the year we could have a hundred million doses available before the end of this calendar year, hundreds of millions more before the end of next year. We will be working with the whole scientific community and all the boards that exist to prioritize that,” said Pence.

And, with respect to the schools and universities that have either closed because of COVID-19 or revised their plans, Pence said it was his wish and that of the President that schools do everything possible to stay the course.

“Now, we will respect decisions in local communities with K-12 education where they may need to suspend classes for a short period of time in the event that there’s cases or an outbreak, but we really do believe it’s best for our kids’ education and, frankly, we think it’s the best for their long term health and well-being, to have them back in school and on our university campuses,” he said.

“We have made it very clear to college and university presidents that as they bring young people back to their campuses if they have outbreaks the best thing for them — the best thing for the students, families and for our country — is to keep the students on campus. Do the quarantining, deal with the issue there. And, we are truly grateful to see universities around the country doing just that.”

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: