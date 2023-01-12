CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s once again Polar Plunge season for Special Olympics Ohio!

This year, Polar Plunge participants can head to seven locations across the state or log in virtually to participate with their teams to support 20,000 Special Olympics Athletes throughout Ohio.

From the end of January through the middle of March, seven plunges will be held across the state to fundraise for Special Olympics Ohio as friends and supporters submerge themselves in an icy body of water.

The virtual Polar Plunge option aims at encouraging as much involvement as possible from athletes, families, friends, local businesses and community groups to support Special Olympics Ohio athletes.

“We’re looking forward to the upcoming season of crazy costumes and excitement as we celebrate our athletes and the mission work we do every day here at Special Olympics Ohio,” Special Olympics Ohio CEO Jessica Stewart said. “Funds and awareness generated through our Polar Plunge events support activities and events for Special Olympics Ohio’s athletes year-round.”

The Polar Plunge helps support year-round sports training and competition, health education and leadership programs for the athletes. By fundraising $75 or more, participants help provide opportunities for athletes at no cost to them while creating a greater sense of belonging for everyone in the community.

Locations participating in the Polcar Plunge include Mosquito Lake, Greater Cincinnati at The Banks, Caesar’s Creek, Columbus at Lower.com Field, Grand Lake St. Mary’s, Cleveland at Gateway Plaza and Indian Lake.

To participate in this year’s Polar Plunge, visit the Special Olympics Ohio website. To participate virtually, head over to plungemyway.org.