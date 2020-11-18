The Polar Express train rides have been canceled due to public safety concerns

PENSINSULA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) announced Wednesday it is canceling all remaining The Polar Express train rides beginning Thursday.

The popular event had been planned with COVID-19 safety measures in place, however, CVSR says the decision has been made “in the interest of public safety.”

The rides were to last through December 20.

“As we look to an uncertain future with respect to this situation, CVSR must make this decision now,” said CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur. “THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride is one of Northeast Ohio’s most treasured holiday traditions. However, the health and wellbeing of our customers, volunteers, community, and staff come first.”

Customers can get a gift card for the value of the tickets or can donate the value back to CVSR.