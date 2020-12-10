‘The perfect candidate’: Puppy rescued from jaws of alligator in Florida is now a sheriff’s deputy

ESTERO, Fla. (WJW) — A puppy whose owner pulled him from the jaws of an alligator is now a sheriff’s deputy.

In October, Richard Wilbanks said he was enjoying a beautiful fall day outside with his dog, Gunner, when all of a sudden he heard a cry for help from the puppy. An alligator in their backyard pond had Gunner in its grasp.

Video from the Florida Wildlife Federation shows Wilbanks jump into action to rescue the puppy.

He walked away with a few cuts and said Gunner was luckily OK. The gator was removed from the property.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook this week that Gunner is now the newest recruit to its Deputy Dogs program.

The Deputy Dog program recruits residents and their pets as “community outlooks” while out on their daily walks.

“Back in October, Gunner’s owner, Richard, rescued him from the jaws of an alligator swimming in a nearby pond. Gunner’s tenacity and fight for survival proves he’s the perfect candidate as the Safety and Security Officer for Deputy Dogs,” the post states.

