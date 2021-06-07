‘The only saving grace is that they are together forever now:’ Family devastated over deaths of three people killed in weekend house fire

HUNTSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — State and local fire officials are continuing to investigate a weekend fire that claimed the lives of three people.

Family members tell us that Jordan Weaver, 20, her brother Joshua, 16, and Jordan’s fiancé, Mitchell Sotera, 20, died in the fire that broke out around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the cause of fire remains undetermined and they are continuing to investigate.

Firefighters say the fire started in the lower-level living room of the split-level home on Clay Street.

Parts of a smoke alarm were found but officials do not know if it was working when the fire broke out.

“Mitchell had the biggest heart of anybody I know,” Darrin Sotera, Mitchell’s father, told Fox 8. “He always had a smile always lit the room up when he came in, great guy.”

Mitchell and Jordan met two years ago at Bethany College in West Virginia.

“The biggest part of his heart was with his fiancé Jordan. She was a wonderful girl and we are going to miss them,” Darrin Sotera said. “The only saving grace is that they are together forever now.”

Mitchell had plans to become a teacher and Jordan was a bio-chemistry major. They had just recently returned home for the summer break.

Misty Drotleff, Jordan and Joshua’s aunt, says Jordan and Joshua were very close. She said the two were both extremely kind and caring.

“We are really so thankful and grateful for the outpouring of support,” Drotleff.

Both families say they are extremely heartbroken and devastated.

Mitchell graduated from Kenston High School in 2019 and was a member of the football team.

Kenston school officials released the following statement:

“On behalf of the Kenston Schools family, I extend our most sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and teammates of Mitch Sotera, a 2019 graduate. Mitch was a down-to-earth, kind and caring young man. As a defensive lineman on the 2018 State Championship football team, he was integral to their success, always playing for his teammates and the love of the game. As a quiet leader, he mentored younger athletes and looked out for others with grace, understanding and patience that far exceeded his years. These qualities along with his hard work and dedication, also made him a successful wrestler. After graduation, Mitch would come back to school and visit on breaks sharing his football experience at Bethany College as well as plans to become a teacher. Mitch will forever live in our hearts. We are here as the Bomber family to support one another in the challenging days ahead.”

Friends and relatives of both families have started a Go Fund Me Account to help with funeral costs.