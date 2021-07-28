The Ohio State University will require students and staff to report vaccine status

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State University has released its plans on the return for students and staff this fall.

University President Kristina Johnson, MD, reports that more than 70% of those returning are vaccinated for COVID-19.

That is significantly higher than the statewide vaccine status, which remains just under 49%, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The school is requiring everyone to report their vaccine status by Thursday, August 5.

The University says the information will not be shared publicly.

Vaccinated students will be required to test once a month or less, according to information shared by the school.

Unvaccinated students will be required at least once a week.

Students who are vaccinated will not be required to quarantine in most cases, the school says.

All students who plan to live on campus in any capacity will need to take a COVID-19 test before returning to school.

All students will be required to take another coronavirus test when they arrive on campus.

Everyone will be required to wear masks until they receive a negative test result.

Individuals who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks.