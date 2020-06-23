The Ohio State University declares ACT and SAT scores optional for next year’s applicants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State University applicants won’t have to worry about taking the ACT or SAT exams, at least for 2021.

The school recently announced plans to make the standardized tests optional for its main campus in Columbus, as the coronavirus shutdown has made it more challenging for current high school students and transfer students to take them.

However, students who are home schooled, along with those from non-chartered or non-traditional schools, will still have to submit the tests.

While the tests are no longer mandatory, the school still recommends potential applicants consider taking them.

Submission of SAT or ACT test scores will be optional for high school and transfer applicants to @OhioState for the 2021-22 academic year. https://t.co/J9Z1Jsv6z6 — Ohio State News (@OhioStateNews) June 22, 2020

The university is far from the only school to do away with the requirement for either the 2020 or 2021 school year, and it joins many across Ohio, including Kent State University.

People can begin applying for the 2021 school year starting Aug. 1.

OSU, which shut down in-person classes in March along with the rest of the state’s schools, does plan to welcome students back to campus this fall.