CLEVELAND (WJW) – The 2023 Annual Fan Expo in Cleveland offers three full days of fandom with some fan-favorite celebrities!

Fans can celebrate the best in pop culture including their favorite movies, TV shows, games, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more Friday through Sunday at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Daily hours:

• Friday: 3 – 8 p.m.

• Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thousands of fans are expected to attend the Fan Expo, which is part of North America’s largest pop-culture touring expo.

Top guests inculde:

Emily Swallow (“The Mandalorian”)

Zachary Levi (SHAZAM!, “Chuck”)

Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Endgame)

Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future, “Taxi”)

Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian,” Rocky)

Peter Weller (RoboCop, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension)

“Star Trek” franchise standouts Ethan Peck and Anson Mount

“The Office” trio of Kate Flannery, Oscar Nuñez and Leslie David Baker

Jack Dylan Glazer (SHAZAM!, It)

“Trailer Park Boys” Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells

For more on the 2023 Fan Expo Cleveland, click here.