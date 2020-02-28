‘The Office’ charity bar crawl returns to Cleveland, raising money for A Special Wish Foundation

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Bears. Beets. Beer. “The Office” themed bar crawl is coming back to Cleveland.
On Saturday, April 18, fans of the hit TV show “The Office” will raise money for A Special Wish Foundation during a bar crawl in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.
Participants will pick a team named after their favorite Dunder Mifflin employee and travel from bar to bar, enjoying drink specials, decor and activities (Maybe some Flonkerton?) based on fan-favorite episodes.
Click here for more information and to buy tickets
Tickets are $25 and include a “The Office” themed long-sleeve shirt color-coordinated with your selected team.
The crawl goes from 12 – 4 p.m. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m.
Participating bars include The Treehouse, Edison’s Pub, The Flying Monkey Pub, Post 58, Crust, Hi and Dry, DANTE & CODA.
The event page said 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit A Special Wish, which is a non-profit organization that grants wishes to children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening conditions.
**All participants must be 21 and older. Valid ID is required to enter each bar**
