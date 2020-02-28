‘The Office’ charity bar crawl returns to Cleveland, raising money for A Special Wish Foundation

THE OFFICE — Season 3 — Pictured: (clockwise from top) Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly, B.J. Novak as Ryan Howard, Steve Carell as Michael Scott, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Shrute (Photo by Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Bears. Beets. Beer. “The Office” themed bar crawl is coming back to Cleveland.

On Saturday, April 18, fans of the hit TV show “The Office” will raise money for A Special Wish Foundation during a bar crawl in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

Participants will pick a team named after their favorite Dunder Mifflin employee and travel from bar to bar, enjoying drink specials, decor and activities (Maybe some Flonkerton?) based on fan-favorite episodes.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets

Tickets are $25 and include a “The Office” themed long-sleeve shirt color-coordinated with your selected team.

The crawl goes from 12 – 4 p.m. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m.

Participating bars include The Treehouse, Edison’s Pub, The Flying Monkey Pub, Post 58, Crust, Hi and Dry, DANTE & CODA.

The event page said 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit A Special Wish, which is a non-profit organization that grants wishes to children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening conditions.

**All participants must be 21 and older. Valid ID is required to enter each bar**

More stories on A Special Wish here