The Northeast Ohio communities issuing parking bans ahead of winter storm

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ahead of an impending winter storm, several Northeast Ohio communities are issuing parking bans on certain streets in preparation for safe snow removal.

The following cities have announced parking bans:

AKRON

“The City of Akron has issued a snow emergency parking ban starting at 8 p.m. tonight and continuing until further notice in advance of the approaching winter storm,” the city said in a press release. Residents to not park there cars on main streets or residential streets during this time. Anyone with questions can reach out to 330-375-2311.

CUYAHOGA FALLS

The city is issuing a parking ban on all city streets starting at 9 p.m. Sunday and lasting through 9 a.m. Tuesday. “Parking bans are issued to ensure accessibility for safety forces and to assist street crews in the clearing of the roadways,” the city said in a statement. “Vehicles parked on city streets are subject to ticketing and towing.”

STOW

With a winter weather advisory issued for the area starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, the city of Stow is asking residents to move their cars from area streets starting at 10 p.m. They did not say how long the parking ban would last.

