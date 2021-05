(WJW)– Alcoholic beverage brand Crook and Marker will launch a pickle-flavored seltzer this summer.

Crook and Marker teamed up with drinkware maker BruMate on the 5 percent alcohol-by-volume hard pickle seltzer appropriately named Afternoon Dillight. It’s described as, “A one-of-a-brine pickiliscious experience that packs a crunch (and a buzz).”

The limited-release drink is available for pre-order now online.