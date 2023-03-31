CLEVELAND (WJW) – Scattered showers continue through 3 p.m. then we get a brief break of dry/windy conditions through 8 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the severe weather risk into our area. The threat is for tonight. A marginal/slight (1/2 out of a scale of 5) for most counties.

A line of thunderstorms will move through from west to east from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Heavy rain and damaging winds possible as it moves through. There is a small tornado risk mainly in the western portion of the state. Stay tuned for updates.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for our area Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Southwest winds sustained at 20-30 MPH with gusts of 50+. Prepare for some power outages and a spring clean up!

March out like a lion! Windy, rainy and rollercoaster temps. Temperatures tumble Saturday, starting off in the upper 50s and dropping to around 40° by the evening. There’s the chance of lake-enhanced snow showers Saturday night. Sunday is the quiet/pick day of the weekend.

Warm-up ahead – We could hit 70 next week!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

