(NEXSTAR) – Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
Fear not. Yelp has got you covered.
The analysts at Yelp have sifted through their databases to help determine the most “romantic” restaurant in each state, based largely on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the words “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine” for each business. Yelp also included only restaurants that are not currently part of a major national chain, with no regard to any breadstick bouquets they may or may not have offered in the past.
Many of Yelp’s most “romantic” restaurants offer just the kind of vibe you’d expect — warm lighting, fancy place settings, foods you’re required to eat with utensils, etc. But cuisines vary, with some serving up seafood, or steaks, or French food, or Latin American cuisine or even fancy little pizzas (albeit the kind that isn’t baked into the vague shape of a heart).
Ready to book a lovey-dovey dining experience? Below are the most romantic restaurants in each state — as suggested by Yelp’s community of reviewers.
Alabama — Amore Ristorante Italiano, in Birmingham
Alaska — Altura Bistro, in Anchorage
Arizona — Café Monarch, in Scottsdale
Arkansas — Via Roma Italian Restaurant, in Hot Springs
California — Barrel 33, in Ventura
Colorado — Odyssey Italian Restaurant, in Denver
Connecticut — Salute, in Hartford
Washington, DC — dLeña
Delaware — Henlopen City Oyster House, in Rehoboth Beach
Florida — Pane & Vino, in Miami Beach
Georgia — Canoe, in Atlanta
Hawaii — Mama’s Fish House, in Paia
Idaho — Satay Bistro, in Coeur d’Alene
Illinois — Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf, in Chicago
Indiana — Livery, in Indianapolis
Iowa — Centro, in Des Moines
Kansas — Georges French Bistro, in Wichita
Kentucky — Buck’s Restaurant & Bar, in Louisville
Louisiana — Irene’s, in New Orleans
Maine — Street & Co., in Portland
Maryland — Royal Taj, in Columbia
Massachusetts — Bocado Tapas Wine Bar, in Worcester
Michigan — Butcher’s Union, in Grand Rapids
Minnesota — Young Joni, in Minneapolis
Mississippi — Ely’s Restaurant & Bar, in Ridgeland
Missouri — Polite Society, in St. Louis
Montana — Tupelo Grille, in Whitefish
Nebraska — Dolce, in Omaha
Nevada — Herbs & Rye, in Las Vegas
New Hampshire — Hanover Street Chophouse, in Manchester
New Jersey — 618, in Freehold Township
New Mexico — Geronimo, in Santa Fe
New York — La Grand Boucherie, in New York
North Carolina — The Cellar at Duckworth’s, in Charlotte
North Dakota — Pirogue Grille, in Bismarck
Ohio — L’Abatros, in Cleveland
Oklahoma — Paseo Grille, in Oklahoma City
Oregon — Lechon, in Portland
Pennsylvania — Talula’s Garden, in Philadelphia
Rhode Island — The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar, in Newport
South Carolina — Circa 1886 Restaurant, in Charleston
South Dakota — Ode to Food and Drinks, in Sioux Falls
Tennessee — Alleia, in Chattanooga
Texas — Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill, in Dallas
Utah — Cliffside Restaurant, in St. George
Vermont — Michael’s On the Hill, in Waterbury Center
Virginia — Luce, in Norfolk
Washington — The Pink Door, in Seattle
West Virginia — Laury’s Restaurant, in Charleston
Wisconsin — Grampa’s Pizzeria, in Madison
Wyoming — Glorietta Trattoria, in Jackson
More information and links to each restaurant’s Yelp listing can be found at Yelp’s official site.