CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a truth universally known that having fun isn’t hard when you’ve got a library card. And this year, those with a Cuyahoga County Public Library card had a grand time checking out books of all kinds.

The library system recently announced its lists of most checked out books of 2022. From bestsellers to Northeast Ohio originals, these works of fiction and nonfiction alike allowed people to learn new things and get lost in the moment.

Find the full Top 10 lists below:

Fiction

“Run, Rose, Run,” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson “The 6:20 Man,” by David Baldacci “One Step Too Far,” by Lisa Gardner “Invisible,” by James Patterson and David Ellis “Sparring Partners,” by John Grisham “What Happened to the Bennetts?” by Lisa Scottoline “High Stakes,” by Danielle Steel “Wish You Were Here,” by Jodi Picoult “The Judge’s List,” by John Grisham “Nightwork,” by Nora Roberts

Nonfiction

“Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” by Maggie Haberman “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear “Eat Better, Feel Better,” by Giada de Laurentiis “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age,” by Dr. Sanjay Gupta “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma,” by Bessel A. van der Kolk “Cleveland: Then and Now,” by Laura DeMarco “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis,” by J.D. Vance “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During The Blitz,” by Erik Larson “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos,” by Jordan B. Peterson

eBooks – Fiction

“The Last Thing He Told Me,” by Laura Dave “The Paris Apartment,” by Lucy Foley “Wish You Were Here,” by Jodi Picoult “Apples Never Fall,” by Liane Moriarty “Verity,” by Colleen Hoover “The Maid,” by Nita Prose “The It Girl,” by Ruth Ware “The Judge’s List,” by John Grisham “Book Lovers,” by Emily Henry “Run, Rose, Run,” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson

eBooks – Nonfiction

“I’m Glad Mom Died,” by Jennette McCurdy “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone,” by Lori Gottlieb “The Sum of Us: How Racism Hurts Everyone,” by Heather McGhee “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brené Brown “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear “Hello Molly!: A Memoir,” by Molly Shannon “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” by Michelle Zauner “Educated: A Memoir,” by Tara Westover “The Devil in the White City,” by Erik Larson “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty,” by Anderson Cooper

Audiobooks – Fiction

“Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens “The Last Thing He Told Me,” by Laura Dave “The Paris Apartment,” by Lucy Foley “Apples Never Fall,” by Liane Moriarty “Wish You Were Here,” by Jodi Picoult “The Maid,” by Nita Prose “The Silent Patient,” by Alex Michaelides “Ugly Love,” by Colleen Hoover “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley “Run, Rose, Run,” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson

Audiobooks – Nonfiction

“The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ****,” by Mark Manson “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear “I’m Glad Mom Died,” by Jennette McCurdy “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brené Brown “101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think,” by Brianna Wiest “Educated: A Memoir,” by Tara Westover “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” by Dave Grohl “Will,” by Will Smith “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind,” by Yuval Noah Harari “Finding Me: A Memoir,” by Viola Davis

Cookbooks

“Fix It with Food,” by Michael Symon “Skinnytaste One and Done,” by Gina Homolka “The Plant Paradox Cookbook,” by Dr. Steven Gundry “The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook,” by the Editors at America’s Test Kitchen “Eat to Live Quick and Easy Cookbook,” by Dr. Joel Fuhrman “The Pioneer Woman Cooks,” by Ree Drummond “The Eat Fat, Get Thin Cookbook,” by Mark Hyman “Eat Better, Feel Better,” by Giada de Laurentis “The Vitamix Cookbook,” by Jodi Berg “The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100,” by Dan Buettner

Inspired to read some of these books? Find out how to get a Cuyahoga County library card right here.