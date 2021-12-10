‘At peace with his legacy’: The Monkees’ Michael Nesmith passes away at 78

(WJW) — Michael Nesmith, singer and guitarist for the Monkees, has passed away at the age of 78.

His family confirmed his death in a statement to “Rolling Stone.”

“With infinite love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” it states.

They also asked for privacy at this time.

There is now one member left of the original Monkees: Micky Dolenz. Nesmith and Dolenz performed in a farewell tour earlier this year, playing their final concert Nov. 14, according to “Rolling Stone.”

His manager, Andrew Sandoval, released a statement on social media calling the tour “a blessing for so many.”

The Monkees debuted in 1966. Fox News reports they won an Emmy for outstanding comedy series and had seven songs in Billboard’s top 10, including “I’m a Believer” and “Daydream Believer.”