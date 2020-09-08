The monarchs are back! Hundreds of migrating butterflies roosting at Wendy Park, along lake after heavy rains

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Some of the millions of monarch butterflies that migrate from Canada to Mexico each fall are back in Cleveland.

According to a post by the Cleveland Metroparks, every year between late August and early October, thousands of the butterflies embark on the trek of over 2,500 miles.

(Photo Credit: Photographer Jan Farruggia)

(Photo Credit: Photographer Jan Farruggia)

The post says park naturalists have already spotted the butterflies.

Naturalist Jen Brumfield was at Wendy Park Tuesday checking out some “clumps” of monarchs.

Brumfield said the butterflies can be seen in most areas along the lakefront.

At Wendy Park Tuesday, she said there were “hundreds and hundreds” of butterflies. She said that during Monday’s pounding rains, they took refuge to dry out along the lake.

She said the monarchs can be seen pretty much anywhere along the lakefront anytime between dawn and dusk, she said.

