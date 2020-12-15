‘The model we believe is going to change the world’: LeBron James Family Foundation expands Akron footprint with new community hub

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) is building on its promise to help kids and families in Akron transform their community.

Tuesday LJFF announced plans for House Three Thirty, which will transform The Tangier into a community complex.

“Our main goal in everything we do is to support and prepare our families for a better future. And this concept, House Three Thirty, is the next step of that journey,” said LeBron James. “I’m excited to open a space that puts everything we want to offer them under one roof. From getting them hands-on job training and financial guidance to having a space for important community events and safe physical activities, this is what we’ve learned our community needs. I can’t wait to see this come to life.”

The work is never done. This is our next chapter… a thread



☑️ I PROMISE School ~ 2018

☑️ I PROMISE Village ~ 2020

🔜 Thirty Five Rhodes ~ 2021

🔜 I PROMISE Housing ~ 2022

🔜 House Three Thirty ~ 2022



Full Film: https://t.co/sq8gNuAm2P pic.twitter.com/FB0M6PXEXu — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) December 15, 2020

House Three Thirty includes a large community partnership, which includes:

Financial Health with JPMorgan Chase –A dedicated space where Chase bankers can offer specialized financial advice and products to help more families get on a path to financial health.

Sports Complex from The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation – The top level of the venue’s parking structure will be converted into a sports complex for physical activities and other year-round indoor/outdoor events for the I PROMISE School, I PROMISE families, and the whole community.

Fast Casual Dining with Old El Paso – Old El Paso will help build out at a full-service, fast casual dining space that will bring families together and serve quick meal options, provide space for family-led programming, and help I PROMISE family members get hands-on job training.

J.M. Smucker HomeTown Hall –Providing an indoor dining space for large gatherings, the venue’s J.M. Smucker HomeTown Hall will host family meals and community conversations.

Other planned amenities include retail space, a coffee bar, lounge, private card room, ice cream parlor, cabaret and other resources, according to a press release.

“House Three thirty represents years of us listening to our families and learning what they need,” said Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “It’s addressing their financial health and giving them the skills they need to contribute to the workforce for a lifetime.”

“This is the model we believe is going to change the world,” she shared.

Design and renovations for House Three Thirty are currently underway, with plans to open for families in 2022.

LJFF’s I PROMISE program has grown to serve more than 1,500 of the city’s most vulnerable students – and their families.