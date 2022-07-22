(WJW) – Do we have a winner?

The numbers have been drawn for the staggering $660 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The numbers are… 14-40-60-64-66 and the Mega Ball was 16. The Megaplier was 3X.

The cash option is $388 million. No one has one the jackpot since April.

$660 million is the third highest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

The odds of winning are 1 in 302.5 million. If no one wins, the next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Here are the top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $660 million (est) 7/22/2022 ? $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA $536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN $533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ $522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA $516 million 5/21//2021 1-PA

Mega Millions tickets are $2 apiece.