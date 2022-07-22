(WJW) – Do we have a winner?
The numbers have been drawn for the staggering $660 million Mega Millions jackpot.
The numbers are… 14-40-60-64-66 and the Mega Ball was 16. The Megaplier was 3X.
The cash option is $388 million. No one has one the jackpot since April.
$660 million is the third highest Mega Millions jackpot in history.
The odds of winning are 1 in 302.5 million. If no one wins, the next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m.
Here are the top Mega Millions jackpots to date:
|Amount
|Date
|Winning Tickets
|$1.537 billion
|10/23/2018
|1-SC
|$1.050 billion
|1/22/2021
|1-MI
|$660 million (est)
|7/22/2022
|?
|$656 million
|3/30/2012
|3-IL, KS, MD
|$648 million
|12/17/2013
|2-CA, GA
|$543 million
|7/24/2018
|1-CA
|$536 million
|7/8/2016
|1-IN
|$533 million
|3/30/2018
|1-NJ
|$522 million
|6/7/2019
|1-CA
|$516 million
|5/21//2021
|1-PA
Mega Millions tickets are $2 apiece.