(WJW) – Do we have a winner?

The numbers have been drawn for the staggering $660 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The numbers are… 14-40-60-64-66 and the Mega Ball was 16. The Megaplier was 3X.

The cash option is $388 million. No one has one the jackpot since April.

$660 million is the third highest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

The odds of winning are 1 in 302.5 million. If no one wins, the next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Here are the top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

AmountDateWinning Tickets
$1.537 billion10/23/20181-SC
$1.050 billion1/22/20211-MI
$660 million (est)7/22/2022?
$656 million                 3/30/2012                 3-IL, KS, MD
$648 million12/17/20132-CA, GA
$543 million7/24/20181-CA
$536 million7/8/20161-IN
$533 million3/30/20181-NJ
$522 million6/7/20191-CA
$516 million5/21//20211-PA

Mega Millions tickets are $2 apiece.