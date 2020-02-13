‘The Masked Singer’ stopping in Cleveland this summer during national tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Do you love FOX's hit-show The Masked Singer? Well, you could see the show live during its national tour.

The Masked Singer National Tour is coming to Cleveland's Playhouse Square on Tuesday, June 9 at 7 p.m.

Attendees can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life, as well as surprise celebrity guests and amazing new performances.

Playhouse Square says it's "a can’t miss spectacular live show for an audience of all ages."

Tickets range from $24.75 to $109.50. VIP and Premium VIP ticket packages are also available for purchase.

MASKED PREMIUM VIP Package: $267.00

-One premium reserved ticket located in the first 10 rows

-Meet & Greet with The Masked Singer National Tour celebrity hosts after the show

-Individual photo opportunity with both celebrity hosts after the show

-One exclusive autographed tour laminate

-Exclusive MASKED VIP goodie bag

-On-site VIP host and dedicated check-in

MASKED VIP Package: $184.00

-One premium reserved ticket located in the first 25 rows

-Exclusive post-show photo opportunity with select The Masked Singer characters in front of the official Masked backdrop

-The Masked Singer National Tour VIP wristband

-On-site VIP host and dedicated check-in

This is The Masked Singer's first-ever North American tour.

Click here for more or to purchase tickets.