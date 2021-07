CLEVELAND (WJW) — Official Cleveland fireworks are back with a bang this year.

The 2021 Light Up the Lake spectacle begins at dusk and people can view the Lake Erie fireworks from various vantage points, including both banks in the Flats and the North Coast Harbor, just by looking up.

Fireworks are shot off from the Port of Cleveland’s Dock 20. You can also watch the show live in the video player above.