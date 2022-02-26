The LeBron James Museum is coming to Akron

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James prepares to shoot during a practice session for the NBA All-Star basketball game in Cleveland, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The kid from Akron is reportedly opening up a museum in the near future.

Yes, LeBron James is getting his very own museum as part of House Three Thirty, a LeBron James Family Foundation community gathering spot that’s set to open in the former Tangier restaurant building on West Market Street by next year.

Taking over the large basement space, the museum is going to walk viewers through the 37-year-old NBA superstar’s life from a boy growing up in Akron all the way to the present.

Check out some pre-construction photos of the LeBron James Museum, which is partnered with Upper Deck, below:

Photo courtesy of the LeBron James Family Foundation

Photo courtesy of the LeBron James Family Foundation

Photo courtesy of the LeBron James Family Foundation

Photo courtesy of the LeBron James Family Foundation

The foundation made clear that when the museum opens to the public, all ticket proceeds are going back to its own programing.

Find out more about House Three Thirty right here.