MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – Coffee lovers, get excited! Coming in 2024, The Human Bean is opening a brand new location in Mentor.

The new coffee drive-thru offers specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items, according to a press release from The Human Bean.

“We’ve got an excited team who have been training and preparing for this grand opening,” the Local owner of the new The Human Bean location Peter Patel said. “They’re ready to start sharing the energy here, and serve the friendly faces who come through our drive-thru in Mentor.”

According to the release, the company began 25 years ago as a single location in southern Oregon. It has since grown nationwide.

“The name is really what it’s all about. We wanted a name that is related to community and specialty coffee. The Human Bean is the people, and the name resonates with what the culture is about,” CEO of The Human Bean Dan Hawkins said.

The new location will be located at 8764 Mentor Avenue and will begin selling its sustainably sourced coffee in early 2024.

