CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland community is mourning the loss the activist Mansfield Frazier who died on Saturday. He was 78.

Frazier was best known for creating Château Hough, a vineyard and urban winery in the Hough neighborhood.

Cleveland mayoral candidate Justin Bibb says Frazier’s life is a story of redemption and second chances.

Today we mourn the loss of community activist and Château Hough owner, Mansfield Frazier. His life is a story of redemption and second chances — the hope that lies beyond struggle. I’m keeping his family in my heart at this difficult time. — Justin Bibb for Mayor (@BibbForCLE) October 10, 2021

Global Cleveland President and former Cleveland City Councilman Joe Cimperman says he personally taught him so much and was a champion for human rights.

Sad to learn Mansfield Frazier’s passing. His love of city, his passion for the vineyard, his reaching out to help so many. Personally he taught me so much, a champion for human rights at great peril to himself, his career. What a force of life. May we live&work to deserve him. — joecimperman (@joecimperman) October 10, 2021