The Home Depot hiring hundreds of people in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Home Depot is looking to hire more than 900 part-time and full-time positions in Northeast Ohio.

The positions include jobs in the Cleveland, Akron, and Canton area.

The jobs are in customer service, online orders, stocking, merchandising, and distribution.

The Home Depot says they are focused on safety and providing career growth opportunities, as well as flexible schedules and benefits.

The hiring is part of The Home Depot’s preparations for a busy spring season.

If you’re interested, text JOBS to 52270 or visit their website here.