‘The hardest stories have the greatest purposes’: Parents of Ohio toddler who died of brain tumor pay it forward

Through the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation, her family is creating funding for pediatric brain cancer

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield toddler who lost her battle with brain cancer has a legacy that will help others.

Four-year-old Melina Edenfield was diagnosed with a deadly childhood brain tumor called Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG) in May 2020.

She died just over a month later on June 24, 2020.

“The hardest stories have the greatest purposes,” said Melina’s mom, Michelle Edenfield.

Their latest gift was a $150,000 donation to the Akron Children’s Hospital oncology unit.

“We really felt that we needed to help our community and help the advancements here, but then we needed to expand at a national and international level, too,” Michelle said.

It’s also the place that helped Melina fight her battle.

“It was a way of saying thank you but also keep fighting the fight with us because we want to support you and enable you to better help others,” said Melina’s dad, Keith Edenfield.

Melina’s parents hope this money will help other families get answers that they never could for their little girl.

“We just want them to know that they are never alone and their child will never be forgotten and matters,” Michelle said.

And the best part, Melina’s picture and her story will be hung on the wall, so that her sweet face is a reminder to choose joy.

“We wanted every family that walked through that door to know that we’re fighting for them. That there’s somebody behind you. That we’re not necessarily right there, but we’re on this journey and we’re willing to fight for you,” Michelle said.

For more information on the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation and ways you can donate, you can visit their website and Facebook page.