CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians snatched a bottom-of-the-ninth win from the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

With the bases loaded for Cleveland at the very tail end of the ninth, a two-run single from Oscar Gonzalez clenched the win for the Guardians, 6-5.

They’re coming into Game 4 leading the series 2-1. It starts at 7:07 p.m. Sunday, with the first pitch by former Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen.

The Yankees are in trouble. They were outhit 15-5 and will be facing a team with all the momentum when they try force the best-of-five series back to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx for Game 5 on Monday.

The winner advances to the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros, who topped the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday, after 17 scoreless innings — a new postseason record for Major League Baseball.

Among the Game 4 festivities Sunday at Progressive Field are a Marines color guard, the national anthem and “God Bless America” sung by DeAngelo Graham and the mid-1st inning Stand for the Land banner.

Tickets are no longer available on the Guardians website.