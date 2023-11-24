*While OSU fans root for a win Saturday, the above video is a recent story about Browns fans celebrating win over Steelers*

OHIO (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Michigan State Police are teaming up to “sideline” impaired drivers during ‘The Game’ on Saturday.

“There’s definitely a rivalry between the two states when it comes to football, but there is no rivalry when it comes to removing impaired drivers from our roadways,” troopers said.

Both state law enforcement agencies said, “Whether you’re heading to Ann Arbor this weekend, or hosting a party, “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.” Troopers also advise to make sure everyone has a safe and sober way to and from their destination, and not serve alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age.

“In an effort to reduce fatal and injury crashes …this Saturday troopers from both states will be cracking down on impaired drivers,” troopers said. “Regardless of whether you’re rooting for the Scarlet and Gray, or Maize and Blue, the keys to safe driving…include obeying speed limits, buckling up, and designating a driver means everyone can enjoy ‘The Game’ safely.”

Highway patrol and police agencies from the Buckeye State and the Wolverine State said motorists are encouraged to dial #677 in Ohio or 911 in either state to report impaired drivers.