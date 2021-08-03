‘The fun goes up when the sun goes down:’ Cedar Point Nights coming back

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point’s summer nighttime beach festival is back this year and this time they are adding a glow-in-the-dark, all-you-can-eat dinner buffet.

From August 6 through Sept. 5, Cedar Point Beach is transformed into a mile-long glow-in-the-dark nighttime party with three distinct zones for guests of all ages.

The Party Zone brings guests together with a live DJ while surrounded by the light of giant glow inflatables or you can relax on glow-in-the-dark furniture. Late-night snacking is available at the Beach Blast Grill & Beverage Shack.

The Family Fun & Chill Zones provide games like winner wheel, football toss, light-up-the-net, glow volleyball, cornhole and light-up limbo. Kids can get glow face painting and dig in the seashell sandbox.

Many fire pits along the beach provide a place for guests to gather and relax.

Cedar Point Nights is free with park admission with beach events beginning nightly at 7p.m., weather permitting.

The Dine in the Dark experience is served Thursday through Sunday nights at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. with discounted dinner tickets available with advanced online purchase.

Cedar Point is celebrating 150 years since it’s beginning with commemorations until August 15, as shown in the video above.

The park also announced HalloWeekends is returning September 17 and runs through October 31 for family-friendly delights and frights for everyone to enjoy, including expanded days and hours on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.