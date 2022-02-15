The Flying Fig closing in Cleveland, but owner says something new is coming

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Flying Fig will be closing its doors after 23 years in the Ohio City neighborhood, but something new will be taking its place.

Owner Karen Small said she’s partnering with Jill Davis, the owner of Toast in Gordon Square, to bring a new concept to the site.

“Our new venture will reflect our shared commitment to support sustainable agriculture and it will suit the needs of a changing neighborhood,” Small said in a statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

More details will be coming soon for the new concept, which Small expects to open this summer.

She’s also opening Juneberry Table, an all-day breakfast restaurant, at 3900 Lorain Avenue in late spring.

The last day to grab a meal from The Flying Fig will be Feb. 26.

“Change doesn’t always come easy, but sometimes we all discover a voice inside urging us to take a different direction. For me, that time is now. And I hope you will join us on this new adventure,” Small said.