[In the player above, watch previous coverage of Chick-fil-A discontinuing its side salad.]

ATLANTA (WJW) — The first-ever Chick-fil-A restaurant is closing for good this weekend.

The first eatery to bear the name Chick-fil-A, opened in 1967 at Atlanta’s Greenbriar Mall, will close on Saturday, May 20, a mall spokesperson confirmed to FOX 8 News. The restaurant’s Facebook page already lists it as “permanently closed.”

The fast-food chain and its iconic Original Chicken Sandwich began at a diner originally named Dwarf Grill, which opened in 1946 in the Hapeville suburb of Atlanta, according to the company’s website.

More than 30 years later, the first Chick-fil-A came to the mall’s food court in a small, 384 square-foot alcove. There, workers wore candy-striped aprons, ascots and “soda jerk” hats and ties, and a chicken sandwich cost just 59 cents, according to the company’s website.

FOX 8 News has reached out to spokespersons from Chick-fil-A and the mall’s corporate office for more details.