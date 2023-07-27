BEREA (Ohio (WJW) – The NFL is allowing players to choose the number zero for the first time in history in the 2023-2024 season.
That means it is going to be a year of firsts – as players become the first ever in the franchise to wear it.
For the Cleveland Browns, the honor goes to CB Greg Newsome II.
“Going into this next year, I kind of wanted a fresh start with everything,” he said at training camp this week.
He says the change is about where he is as a player.
“Yeah, I’m going into year three. I’ve been in the league for two years now and I think I’m ready to really make that next jump. That’s kind of what I mean by a fresh start. It’s just ready to make that next jump. I kind of wanted to just change everything and that was one of the things,” he shared.
Newsome was drafted by the Browns in 2021 from Northwestern.
He hopes that zero on his back will get him some more attention.
“I definitely think this could be my best season, but what I’m really just focused on is trying to help the team win,” he said.
“I think it was pretty cool to be the first Cleveland Brown ever to wear zero.”
Other NFL players who will wear 0 this season, according to Yahoo sports:
- Baltimore Ravens: Roquan Smith, LB.
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Calvin Ridley, WR.
- New York Giants: Parris Campbell, WR.
- Miami Dolphins: Braxton Berrios, WR.