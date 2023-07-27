BEREA (Ohio (WJW) – The NFL is allowing players to choose the number zero for the first time in history in the 2023-2024 season.

That means it is going to be a year of firsts – as players become the first ever in the franchise to wear it.

For the Cleveland Browns, the honor goes to CB Greg Newsome II.

“Going into this next year, I kind of wanted a fresh start with everything,” he said at training camp this week.

He says the change is about where he is as a player.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 13: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches a pass for a touchdown whilst Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns defends in the third quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 04: Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns after Peoples-Jones’ punt return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 04: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns and Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after Ward’s fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 17: Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns reacts following an incomplete pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – JANUARY 01: Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

“Yeah, I’m going into year three. I’ve been in the league for two years now and I think I’m ready to really make that next jump. That’s kind of what I mean by a fresh start. It’s just ready to make that next jump. I kind of wanted to just change everything and that was one of the things,” he shared.

Newsome was drafted by the Browns in 2021 from Northwestern.

He hopes that zero on his back will get him some more attention.

“I definitely think this could be my best season, but what I’m really just focused on is trying to help the team win,” he said.

“I think it was pretty cool to be the first Cleveland Brown ever to wear zero.”

Other NFL players who will wear 0 this season, according to Yahoo sports:

Baltimore Ravens : Roquan Smith, LB.

Roquan Smith, LB. Jacksonville Jaguars: Calvin Ridley, WR.

Calvin Ridley, WR. New York Giants: Parris Campbell, WR.

Parris Campbell, WR. Miami Dolphins: Braxton Berrios, WR.