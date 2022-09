SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – There was a superstar sighting at Cedar Point this Labor Day.

Singer Mariah Carey posted on Instagram that she visited America’s Roller Coast.

The Grammy-Award winner writes “Had the best time at @cedarpoint! Never again with the heels though! … never again with the heels though!”

The amusement park responded saying “Glad you had the best time, thanks for spending the holiday with us.”