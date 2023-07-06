CLEVELAND (WJW) – After more than 50 years of touring, the Eagles have announced their “The Long Goodbye” final tour, and it’s making a stop in Cleveland!
Thirteen shows were announced, with one show on October 17 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, according to a press release from Live Nation Entertainment.
Check out all of the announced tour dates below:
- September 7: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- September 11: Boston, MA – TD Garden
- September 16: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- September 20: Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- October 5: Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- October 9: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- October 13:etroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- October 17: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- November 2: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- November 7: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- November 9: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- November 14: Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
- November 17: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Steely Day will also be joining the tour and commemorating their own 50+ year career.
Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available on July 12. General tickets will go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m.
According to the release, the tour is expected to continue into 2025.