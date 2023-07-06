CLEVELAND (WJW) – After more than 50 years of touring, the Eagles have announced their “The Long Goodbye” final tour, and it’s making a stop in Cleveland!

Thirteen shows were announced, with one show on October 17 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, according to a press release from Live Nation Entertainment.

Check out all of the announced tour dates below:

September 7: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 11: Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 16: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

September 20: Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

October 5: Denver, CO – Ball Arena

October 9: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 13:etroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 17: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 2: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

November 7: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

November 9: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

November 14: Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

November 17: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Steely Day will also be joining the tour and commemorating their own 50+ year career.

Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available on July 12. General tickets will go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m.

According to the release, the tour is expected to continue into 2025.