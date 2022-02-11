The dos and don’ts of handling relationship troubles during the pandemic

(WJW) – Is pandemic stress giving your relationship the blues?

For better or for worse, counselors and therapists report seeing a rise in couples experiencing changes and seeking help over the last two years.

“I mean, there’s a myriad of feelings everyone was going through. We’d never been through anything like this before,” says relationship coach and author Kathy Dawson.

She says some national polls show 1 in 5 people admitting to be upset with their partner and 1 in 10 considering a separation or divorce.

Some of the top stressors include too much togetherness due to lockdowns and working from home, general fear over the virus and differing opinions over masks, vaccines and mandates.

“I had a client whose husband was a doctor and the husband stayed in a hotel for weeks near the hospital. Another couple, he’d come home every other night and everybody’s freaked out like, is he going to bring the virus in the house?” said Dawson.

While some couples did choose to separate, Dawson says those who have been able to work through the challenges have actually strengthened their partnerships.

“You’ve got to talk, you have to connect,” said Dawson.

Here are a few of Kathy’s top Dos and Don’ts.

Don’t:

Give your partner the silent treatment

Criticize your partner for being scared or stressed

Dump on them when you’re upset or chase after them when they need space

Make any big decisions right now whether it’s separating or selling a house

“When someone goes through a trauma, like we’ve all been through with this pandemic, I recommend not making any major life decisions,” says Dawson. “Take life in chunks right now because if you think about what’s going to happen in a year, you’ll drive yourself crazy.”

Do:

Give each other a little slack/space realizing people handle stress differently

Communicate boundaries and honor your partner’s boundaries

Try to find some joy and humor to lighten the mood during this very serious time

“It’s all about energy right now and we’re so heavy, but there’s humor in everything, even if you just try to watch a funny movie together,” said Dawson.

She says if people are having serious battles over mandates or the COVID vaccines, try to communicate and be respectful of each other’s concerns and try to find common ground.

“It’s all about knowing how to communicate in a kind way, but also in a really clear way,” said Dawson

For additional tips and ideas to strengthen your relationship, Kathy published this free downloadable online book.