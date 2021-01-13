‘The decision was clear’: Ohio lawmakers react as House votes to impeach President Trump

*Watch our report above on why Congressman Gonzalez voted to impeach Trump.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — All eyes were on the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday as they voted to impeach President Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection.”

Some House members from Northeast Ohio were among the majority to vote in favor of the charge, including Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D).

“To impeach a President is a weighty decision. Today, the decision was clear. President Trump is guilty of inciting a violent insurrection against the United States in its most sacred home of liberty. He should thus be immediately removed from office and prevented from ever holding federal office again,” her statement read in part.

Congressman Bob Latta (R) issued a statement citing the constitution as his reason for not supporting the impeachment. He also noted that Trump only has seven days left in his term.

“We are better as a nation when we work together and engage in respectful civil discourse with one another. If a motion of censure had come to the floor, I would have strongly considered it to ensure accountability for the horrific events of last week. A snap impeachment process is not consistent with the Constitution and has never been done before in American history. For these reasons, I cannot support this impeachment effort,” he said.

Congressman Mike Turner (R) shared a similar view saying the vote was rushed.

“Last week’s assault on the Capitol, the Constitution, and our democracy was reprehensible. A violent mob rioted and stormed the Capitol in a futile attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election. They failed. In less than a week, President Trump is leaving office disgraced and discredited for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. However, Speaker Pelosi’s snap impeachment is absent due process, hearings, witnesses and violates our responsibilities under the Constitution. For these reasons, I could not support it,” he said in a statement.

Fellow republican Congressman Anthony Gonzalez crossed party lines to vote in favor of the impeachment. He was one of several GOP House members to do so.

“The President of the United States helped organized and incite a mob that attacked the United States Congress in an attempt to prevent us from completing our solemn duties as prescribed by the Constitution. In doing so, five people have died– including a Capitol Police Officer– and many more have been injured, and our democracy has been shaken,” Gonzalez said in a statement.

