(WJW) — Ohio’s August special election is underway.

Absentee mail-in ballots had to be postmarked by Aug. 7, the day before the election, so it’s too late to put them in the mail.

But if you’re still holding on to a vote-by-mail ballot that you never mailed or filled out, don’t worry — it’s not too late to vote in Tuesday’s special election.

You can still drop off your absentee ballot at your county board of elections office or in its drop box at anytime until the polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

If you haven’t yet filled out or mailed in your absentee ballot, you can also just go to the polls. Even if you requested an absentee ballot, you can still vote in-person — you just can’t do both.

You can find your polling place at the links below to county board of elections offices in Northeast Ohio:

Many polling locations changed in several Ohio counties ahead of the Aug. 8 election. The changes affect tens of thousands of voters in Cuyahoga and Summit counties. Learn more here:

If you already mailed your absentee ballot, you can track it through your local elections board website. Find it using the Secretary of State’s map. It must make it to the county elections board by Saturday, Aug. 12, in order to be counted.

In the Aug. 8 special election, Ohioans will decide whether to make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution. Here’s what will happen if Issue 1 is approved.