[In the player above, watch FOX 8 News coverage from 2021 on traffic crashes along state highways.]

(WJW) — More than 800 traffic-related fatalities were reported on local roads in Northeast Ohio between 2017 and 2021, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.

More than one-third of those deaths happened in Cuyahoga and Summit counties.

The local road with the most reported traffic fatalities was St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland, which runs from The Flats to the east end of Euclid, and where 17 crashes with 19 fatalities were reported between 2017 and 2021.

It’s followed by Arlington Street in Akron, which had eight fatal crashes and eight deaths over that five-year period. It runs from Arlington to just past Interstate 77, where it becomes Arlington Road.

In 2021, the 18-county Northeast Ohio region had the highest number of fatal car crashes in 15 years, according to NHTSA data.

Nationwide, Cuyahoga and Franklin counties are among the top 50 counties with the most highway traffic deaths between 2016 and 2020, a new federal report shows. But despite that, all Northeast Ohio counties actually have low overall traffic fatality rates relative to their populations, the report shows.

Below are an interactive map of all the fatal crashes recorded by the safety administration and a breakdown of the county and township roads with the most reported fatalities in each Northeast Ohio county.

Ashland County (10 total fatalities)

County Road 3175 in Loudonville (two fatalities)

April 2018: South of the Township Road 3132 intersection; one fatality

July 2017: Along Wally Road, just south of the Wally Bridge; one fatality

Ashtabula County (33 total fatalities)

County Road 150, Jefferson Road (two fatalities)

December 2021: In Plymouth Township; one fatality

November 2017: In Ashtabula Township; one fatality

County Road 25 (two fatalities)

July 2019: In Edgewood (State Road); one fatality

September 2018: In Ashtabula; one fatality

Township Road 209, Austin Road in Geneva (two fatalities)

September 2018: At the New London Road intersection; one fatality

March 2018: Between the New London Road and East Maple Avenue intersections; one fatality

Columbiana County (14 total fatalities)

County Road 400, Georgetown Road in Beloit (two fatalities)

November 2018: At the Westville-Lake Road intersection; one fatality

July 2018: A previous crash at the same intersection; one fatality

County Road 420 (two fatalities)

February 2020: In Columbiana (Elm Street); one fatality

February 2017: In Fairfield Township; one fatality

Cuyahoga County (230 total fatalities)

County Road 9, St. Clair Avenue (19 fatalities)

November 2021: At the Woodworth Avenue intersection in East Cleveland; one fatality

October 2021: East of the East 78th Street intersection in Cleveland; one fatality

October 2021: At the East 34th Street intersection in Cleveland; one fatality

July 2021: At the East 134th Street intersection in Cleveland; two fatalities

January 2021: Near the East 105th Street intersection in Cleveland; one fatality

November 2020: At the East 53rd Street intersection in Cleveland; one fatality

September 2020: Near the Casper Road intersection in Cleveland; one fatality

August 2020: Near the East 115th Street intersection in Cleveland; one fatality

July 2020: Near the East 105th Street intersection in Cleveland; one fatality

June 2020: West of the Larchmont Road intersection in Cleveland; one fatality

May 2019: West of the Wheelock Road intersection in Cleveland; one fatality

November 2018: At the East 73rd Street intersection in Cleveland; one fatality

August 2019: At the East 172nd Street intersection in Cleveland; one fatality

July 2018: East of the East 124th Street intersection in Cleveland; two fatalities

October 2017: At the Galewood Drive intersection in Cleveland; one fatality

April 2017: At the East 102nd intersection in Cleveland; one fatality

March 2017: At the Glenside Road intersection in Cleveland; one fatality

Erie County (16 total fatalities)

County Road 5, Perkins Avenue in Sandusky (three fatalities)

September 2020: West of the East Bayview Lane intersection; one fatality

November 2019: At the Remington Avenue intersection; two fatalities

Geauga County (23 total fatalities)

County Road 11, Bainbridge Road (two fatalities)

August 2021: West of the Fossil Drive intersection in Bainbridge Township; one fatality

June 2021: West of the Indian Hills Drive intersection in Chagrin Falls; one fatality

County Road 16, Fairmount Road in Newbury (two fatalities)

June 2021: At the Sperry Road intersection; two fatalities

County Road 3, Claridon Troy Road (two fatalities)

August 2020: At the Butternut Road intersection in Burton Township; one fatality

May 2018: North of the Kent State University Geauga campus in Burton; one fatality

County Road 32 (two fatalities)

September 2017: At the Bartholomew Road intersection in Auburn Township; one fatality

June 2017: At the intersection of Munn Road and Bell Street in Newbury Township; one fatality

County Road 4, Auburn Road (two fatalities)

September 2021: North of the Butternut Road intersection in Chardon; one fatality

February 2019: South of the Bartholomew Road intersection in Chagrin Falls; one fatality

County Road 606, Washington Street in Auburn Township (two fatalities)

August 2020: At the Munn Road intersection; one fatality

September 2018: A previous crash at the same intersection; one fatality

Huron County (10 total fatalities)

Township Road 52, Old State Road in Ripley Township (two fatalities)

October 2021: At the Boughtonville Road East intersection; two fatalities

Lake County (19 total fatalities)

Township Road 1082, Lake Road in Madison (two fatalities)

September 2018: East of the Red Bird Road intersection; two fatalities

Lorain County (56 total fatalities)

County Road 51, Baumhart Road (five fatalities)

October 2021: At the North Ridge Road intersection in Vermilion; one fatality

October 2020: Between U.S. Route 20 and state Route 511 in Henrietta Township; one fatality

October 2019: Near the Ohio Turnpike intersection in Amherst; two fatalities

July 2019: At the Industrial Parkway Drive intersection in Lorain; one fatality

Mahoning County (41 total fatalities)

County Road 512, Salt Springs Road in Youngstown (five fatalities)

May 2021: Near the state Route 711 intersection; one fatality

May 2021: At the Greenwood Street intersection; one fatality

May 2020: At the Division Street intersection; one fatality

November 2019: At the North Meridian Road intersection; two fatalities

Medina County (25 total fatalities)

Township Road 72, Buffham Road in Westfield Township (two fatalities)

July 2017: At the North Leroy Road intersection; two fatalities

Portage County (23 total fatalities)

County Road 167, Peck Road in Shalersville Township (three fatalities)

December 2020: South of the Gray Road intersection; three fatalities

Richland County (20 total fatalities)

County Road 215 (three fatalities)

December 2021: South of the intersection of Bowman and Hazel Brush roads in Shelby; one fatality

July 2020: Near the intersection of Bowman Street and Amoy roads in Franklin Township; two fatalities

Stark County (92 total fatalities)

County Road 66, Cleveland Avenue (six fatalities)

June 2021: At the Heckman Street Northwest intersection in Green; one fatality

May 2021: At the 30th Street Northwest intersection in Canton; one fatality

July 2020: At the 34th Street Northwest intersection in Canton; one fatality

January 2019: At the Lake Center Street Northwest intersection in Uniontown; one fatality

July 2017: At the Mt. Pleasant Street Northwest intersection in North Canton; one fatality

April 2017: At the McKinley Avenue intersection in Canton; one fatality

Summit County (129 total fatalities)

County Road 15, Arlington Street in Akron (eight fatalities)

May 2021: At the Archwood Avenue intersection; one fatality

January 2021: At the Georgia Avenue intersection; one fatality

December 2020: North of the Archwood Avenue intersection; one fatality

October 2020: At the East Exchange Street intersection; one fatality

October 2020: At the Lovers Lane intersection; one fatality

September 2020: North of the Lovers Lane intersection; one fatality

September 2020: At the Emmitt Road intersection; one fatality

October 2018: North of the Lovers Lane intersection; one fatality

Trumbull County (35 total fatalities)

County Road 329, East Market Street (four fatalities)

December 2021: At the Laird Avenue intersection in Warren; one fatality

January 2020: At the Bonnie Brae Road intersection in Vienna Township; one fatality

December 2018: Near the Darlington Road intersection in Howland Center; one fatality

September 2017: At the Golf Drive intersection in Warren; one fatality

Tuscarawas County (30 total fatalities)

County Road 14, River Hill Road (two fatalities)

October 2020: West of the River Road Southwest intersection in Clay Township; one fatality

June 2018: East of the River Road intersection in Salem Township; one fatality

County Road 22, Frys Valley Road in Clay Township (two fatalities)

October 2021: East of the Paradise Lake Road Southwest intersection; one fatality

October 2021: West of the same intersection; one fatality

County Road 52, Crooked Run Road in New Philadelphia (two fatalities)

December 2018: Near the Stonecreek Road Northwest intersection; one fatality

December 2017: South of the Funk Road Northwest intersection; one fatality

County Road 64, Eastport Road in Dennison (two fatalities)

July 2021: South of the Simpson Road Southeast intersection; two fatalities

County Road 82, Dover-Zoar Road in Dover (two fatalities)

December 2017: At the Schneider’s Crossing Road Northeast intersection; one fatality

September 2017: North of the Blacksnake Hill Road Northeast intersection; one fatality

Wayne County (36 total fatalities)

County Road 6, Friendsville Road in Wayne Township (four fatalities)

January 2020: North of the Hutton Road intersection; one fatality

September 2017: At the same location north of the Hutton Road intersection; two fatalities

August 2017: At the Hutton Road intersection; one fatality