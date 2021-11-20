The Dawson Foundation to give away 300 turkeys and all the trimmings

Previously aired video: The Dawson Foundation delivers 100 winter coats in Cleveland earlier this month

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — Many Northeast Ohio families in need will able to gather around a table and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this year thanks to the generosity of FOX 8’s Own Wayne Dawson and others.

The Dawson Foundation has partnered up with the Grace Tabernacle BC and the city of Lyndhurst to give away 300 turkeys with all the trimmings today from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The event is going to take place at the Grace Tabernacle BC’s church 5020 Mayfield Rd in Lyndhurst.

To date, Wayne and his brother William have awarded 70 college scholarships totaling nearly $100,000 and also hundreds of coats and meals.