CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation is reaching out to help local families.

FOX 8 Vice President and General Manager Paul Perozeni presented our own Wayne Dawson with a $7,500 check for the Dawson Foundation on Wednesday morning.

The Dawson Foundation has handed out coats, gloves, hats to local families and to date has awarded more than 70 college scholarships.

The Annie L. Dawson Foundation began in 2007, giving away close to $100,000 so far.

The presentation is part of Nexstar’s continuing investment in Northeast Ohio.