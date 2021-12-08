The Dawson Foundation receives $5,000 donation to help local families in need

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A generous donation will help local families in need thanks to FOX 8’s parent company, The Nexstar Corporation.

On Wednesday morning, FOX 8 Vice President and General Manager Paul Perozeni presented our own Wayne Dawson with a $5,000 check for the Dawson Foundation.

For the past 15 years, the Dawson Foundation has handed out coats, gloves, hats to local families and to date has awarded 70 college scholarships totaling nearly $100,000.

The presentation is part of Nexstar’s continuing investment in Northeast Ohio.