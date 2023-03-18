(WJW) — Robert Smith, the frontman for the Cure, is helping out the English rock band’s fans by going up against Ticketmaster.

Following the announcement of the band’s upcoming tour, which includes a stop at Blossom Music Center on June 11, fans rightly flocked online to purchase tickets, where some said they encountered high fees on top of the actual ticket price.

On Wednesday, Smith took to Twitter to discuss his outrage:

“I am sickened as you all are by today’s Tickmaster ‘fees’ debacle,” he wrote. “To be very clear, the artist has no way to limit them. I have been asking how they are justified. If I get anything coherent by way of an answer I will let you all know.”

By Thursday, Smith had some answers from the company.

Musician Robert Smith performs with his band The Cure on the Pyramid Stage as they close the final day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)

“After further conversation,” Smith wrote in another tweet. “Ticketmaster have agreed with us that many of the fees being charged are unduly high, and as a gesture of goodwill have offered $10 per ticket refund to all verified fan accounts and lowest ticket price (LTP) transactions.”

Those who purchased tickets at higher prices may only receive a $5 refund, Smith said. For this particular tour, the band reportedly worked to make their concerts affordable for all, offering $20 seating in many markets.

Ticketmaster has recently been in the hot seat, literally being questioned by Congress, for its big concert pricing practices for artists like Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift.