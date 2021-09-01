The Cleveland Auto Show, Ohio RV Supershow announce I-X Center return

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Auto Show and the Ohio RV Supershow both announced Wednesday they would be returning to the I-X Center in 2022.

The news came after Industrial Realty Group announced it would be reopening the facility.

The Cleveland Auto Show is scheduled for February 25 – March 6, 2022.

The previously scheduled show at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland will no longer take place.

“While we were looking forward to reimagining the Show in a downtown setting, it made sense to get back to ‘normal’ at the I-X Center,” says Joey Huang, chairman of the Cleveland Auto Show and owner of the Great Lakes Auto Network.

In addition to the new vehicles, the Show’s popular Ride N’ Drives, Millionaire’s Row, and the Classic Car Show will return.

Also, the Ohio RV Supershow is working on a date to return to the I-X Center in the fall of 2022.

“This is a great day for the future of the Great Lakes RV Association and the continued success of the Ohio RV Supershow, the largest indoor RV Show in the country,” said Amy Girton, Executive Director.